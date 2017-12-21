Female kicker K-Lani Nava makes history in Texas high school football championship

K-Lani Nava not only helped her team win a state championship by making some big kicks, but also helped pave the way for other female football players in the future.

Nava played in Wednesday’s game between Strawn and Balmorhea, with her Greyhounds emerging victorious in the Class 1A Six-Man Division II Championship, 78-42. Not only that, Nava also became the first female player to play and score in a Texas state title game.

The Greyhounds kicker made nine of 10 extra points she attempted in the game, and you can watch her drain one of the kicks in the video clip below.

Strawn’s K-Lani Nava just made Texas High School Football History kicking this extra point. She is believed to be the first female player in a UIL State championship football game. Awesome! pic.twitter.com/c63UWBrSmI — Pete Christy (@pchristy11) December 20, 2017

“It’s amazing,” Nava said after the game, via Ryan Cox of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s the best way to end my career, my senior year, everything…it’s the best feeling ever.”

She then explained how she remained calm before the game kicked off.

“It feels pretty great,” Nava said. “I didn’t really think about it too much today because I didn’t want it too much in my head and freak out,” she said. “I just acted like every other girl played on this field like me.”

It was great to see Nava — who is a senior — end her high school football career in the best way possible.