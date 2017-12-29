Fan claims he buried Chiefs flag at site of Raiders stadium

A Chiefs fan appears to have stuck it to the Raiders with a slow burn.

Chris Scherzer, a Chiefs fan who apparently has been working at the construction site of the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, appeared to leave a gift for the team’s division rival.

Scherzer claims that he buried a “Chiefs Kingdom” flag in the dirt beneath where the stadium will be, in a photo he posted on Facebook.

He also wrote a funny caption to go along with the photo.

“Flag buried in dirt, encased in concrete with a stadium built on top of it! Chiefs 1 Raiders 0” it read.

It’s still unclear whether the Raiders will relocate to Las Vegas in 2019 or in the following year, but we do know that the new stadium is expected to be completed in July 2020.