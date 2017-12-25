Draymond Green trolls LeBron James with Arthur-themed sneakers for game

Draymond Green may have been feeling the holiday spirit for the Warriors’ Christmas Day showdown with the Cavs, but that didn’t stop him from taking a subtle jab at LeBron James with his choice of footwear.

Green and James have a history of getting into it both on the court and off, dating back to the 2015 NBA Finals. That’s probably why, even on Christmas, Green elected to troll James by wearing these custom Arthur-themed Nike Hyperdunk sneakers.

Gotta love the attention to detail, with the Christmas bell hanging from the Nike logo. And, most importantly, the cartoon character Arthur shown in front of a Christmas tree.

Green won this round, but we won’t be surprised if James finds a way to exact revenge on social media.