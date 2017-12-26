Chad Johnson pleads with Jaguars to let him work out with team

The Jaguars receivers have been bitten by the injury bug pretty hard this season, and as a result, the team is currently thin at the position.

It really is amazing that the team has managed to clinch a division title in looking at the Jaguars’ depth chart. The team’s top three receivers are all currently sidelined with injuries, and five of their 11 wideouts have been placed on injured reserve. It’s unlikely that Jacksonville could have predicted Dede Westbrook would be its No. 1 receiver in a game this season, yet that was the case in last week’s contest against the 49ers.

Jaguars WRs:

1. Allen Robinson – IR

2. Marqise Lee – Out

3. Allen Hurns – Out

4. Dede Westbrook

5. Keelan Cole

6. Rashad Greene – IR

7. Arrelious Benn – IR

8. Jaelen Strong – IR

9. Jaydon Mickens

10. Larry Pinkard – waived/injured

11. Shane Wynn – IR — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) December 25, 2017

The good news, however, is that former NFL receiver Chad Johnson is here to save the day.

Johnson last appeared in a non-exhibition NFL game in Super Bowl XLVI, but he apparently still believes he has enough left in the tank to compete on the field. He recently reached out to the Jaguars on Twitter, and had the following to say on Christmas Day.

@Jaguars We both follow each other, I’m 3hrs away, I’m in shape, STILL have the best footwork ever & can be at practice tomorrow, don’t need a contract just line Ramsey or Bouye in bump-n-run so i can get my timing together. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 25, 2017

Johnson did say he didn’t necessarily need a contract, but that appears to be what he’s angling toward. Still, it would be fun to see him line up against Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has been one of the top players at his position this season.

It appears unlikely that the Jaguars will bring in Johnson — who turns 40 years old in roughly two weeks — for a workout. Crazier things have happened, though, and if the team does extend an offer to him, it would make for a fun time on social media, at the least.