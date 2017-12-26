It really is amazing that the team has managed to clinch a division title in looking at the Jaguars’ depth chart. The team’s top three receivers are all currently sidelined with injuries, and five of their 11 wideouts have been placed on injured reserve. It’s unlikely that Jacksonville could have predicted Dede Westbrook would be its No. 1 receiver in a game this season, yet that was the case in last week’s contest against the 49ers.
The good news, however, is that former NFL receiver Chad Johnson is here to save the day.
Johnson last appeared in a non-exhibition NFL game in Super Bowl XLVI, but he apparently still believes he has enough left in the tank to compete on the field. He recently reached out to the Jaguars on Twitter, and had the following to say on Christmas Day.
Johnson did say he didn’t necessarily need a contract, but that appears to be what he’s angling toward. Still, it would be fun to see him line up against Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has been one of the top players at his position this season.
It appears unlikely that the Jaguars will bring in Johnson — who turns 40 years old in roughly two weeks — for a workout. Crazier things have happened, though, and if the team does extend an offer to him, it would make for a fun time on social media, at the least.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Chad Johnson pleads with Jaguars to let him work out with team