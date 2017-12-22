Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is currently sidelined with a season-ending ACL injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from rewarding his teammates that helped keep him upright this season.
Wentz bought custom cowboys boots for his offensive linemen, with the Eagles logo on the front and their uniform number on the back.
He also bought them barbecue grills.
This is right up Wentz’s alley, as he was raised in North Dakota, and also went to college at North Dakota State. Last year, he bought his o-linemen customized shotguns, but this year’s gifts seem a bit more appropriate.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Carson Wentz gifts custom cowboy boots, BBQ grills to Eagles O-linemen