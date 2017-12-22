Car crashes into booth at Lambeau Field, one suspect arrested

Authorities responded to a car crash at Lambeau Field on Friday, involving two cars and a minivan.

Multiple law enforcement and emergency agencies showed up to Lambeau Field Friday afternoon, and police cordoned off the southern end of the stadium parking lot, where multiple cars were damaged, according to Jeff Bollier of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

According to eyewitnesses that work inside the stadium, a man driving a car hit into another car — which then become lodged under a minivan — then drove into the stadium’s loading dock where he hit a booth and crashed to a stop.

No injuries have been reported, however, one suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith indicated that the south side of the stadium was a large crime scene, but stated that no weapons were involved, aside from the vehicle. However, it was initially believed that a bomb threat was involved when the Brown County Bomb Squad arrived, which sent social media into a frenzy. The bomb squad, it appears, was just called for precautionary measures.

It appears that Saturday’s Vikings-Packers game at Lambeau will still take place as scheduled.