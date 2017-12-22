Car crashes into booth at Lambeau Field

Authorities responded to a car crash at Lambeau Field on Friday, involving two cars and a minivan.

Multiple law enforcement and emergency agencies showed up to Lambeau Field Friday afternoon, and police cordoned off the southern end of the stadium parking lot, where multiple cars were damaged, according to Jeff Bollier of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

According to eyewitnesses that work inside the stadium, a man driving a car hit into another car — which then become lodged under a minivan — then drove into the stadium’s loading dock where he hit a booth and crashed to a stop.

No injuries have been reported, which is a good sign. The incident was initially reported as a bomb threat, though, which sent social media into a frenzy.

The reports of the bomb threat were proven to be erroneous, and Saturday’s Vikings-Packers game at Lambeau will take place as scheduled.