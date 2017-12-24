Cam Newton does birthday candle celebration for his son after TD (VIDEO)

Newton scored the game-winning touchdown in Sunday’s 22-19 win over the Bucs, finding the end zone on a two-yard run. He actually fumbled the snap, but picked it up and ran it in. The touchdown helped punch the Panthers’ ticket to the playoffs, so it was a very important one.
Also important to Newton was his son, who turned two years old on Sunday. As such, Newton celebrated that touchdown by pretending the football was a cake, and acted as if he were lighting a candle on it in the end zone. He then handed the football to a fan in the stands.
Props to Newton for keeping his son close to his heart during the big moment.
