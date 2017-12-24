Cam Newton brings two-year-old son to podium with him on birthday (VIDEO)

Sunday was a special day for Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who celebrated his son’s birthday, as well as the team clinching a postseason berth.

Newton honored his son, Chosen — who turned two years old on Sunday — with a birthday candle celebration in the end zone after scoring the game-winning touchdown with under a minute remaining in the contest.

But the birthday festivities didn’t end there for Chosen.

Newton chose to bring Chosen to the podium with him during his postgame press conference.

Cam Newton and son Chosen, whose second birthday is today pic.twitter.com/Im1ZCqlzDl — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 24, 2017

Chosen looked cute rocking his Panthers ski cap, and while he may not have turned in a Riley Curry-type performance, he did seem to enjoy his time at the podium.