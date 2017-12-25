Bulls guard Jerian Grant makes shot from his knees (VIDEO)

The Bulls got destroyed by the Celtics in their most recent game, and there wasn’t really anything positive to discuss regarding Chicago’s performance in the Eastern Conference matchup.

There was one play of note worth mentioning, though, and it was fun to watch.

Bulls guard Jerian Grant slipped and fell on the court while dribbling, and ended up flipping the ball up and in — from his knees.

That was impressive. Grant finished the game with 10 points on four-of-eight shooting.