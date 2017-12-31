Bills fans get married in Hard Rock Stadium parking lot (PHOTO)

Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins may have been a road game, but Bills Mafia was still in peak form.

The famous tailgating group that is known for its crazy stunts before games didn’t do anything violent or physically challenging this time around, though. Instead, they elected to use the stadium parking lot as a wedding venue of sorts.

Bills fans Matthew Lee and Rachel Phillips got married in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot before the game, according to James P. McCoy of The Buffalo News. The best part about it all is that their friends were surprised by the act, and weren’t even aware that it was going to take place.

Matthew Lee and Rachel Phillips of Hamburg, surprised their friends by getting married in the parking lot before the Buffalo Bills/Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (James P. McCoy / Buffalo News) pic.twitter.com/eFjIGBCwug — James P McCoy (@jmccoyphoto) December 31, 2017

Sure, it wasn’t as entertaining as getting slammed onto a burning table, but was still special nonetheless. Congratulations to the happy couple.