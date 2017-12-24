Bears fan leaps off truck, smashes head on table during tailgate stunt (VIDEO)

The bold Bears fan must have thought he was a member of Bills Mafia, the famous group that is known for pulling off insane tailgate stunts — like getting slammed onto a burning table, and jumping through a lit grill, for instance.
There was plenty of snow at Soldier Field, and that appeared to affect the fan in a negative way as he attempted to pull off his stunt. The fan jumped off a truck, but appeared to slip in doing so, and ended up smashing his head on a table.
That epic fail looked to be quite painful.
