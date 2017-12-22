Antonio Brown seen limping up stairs in injury update video

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown still isn’t putting any weight on his partially-torn left calf, it seems.

On Friday, Brown posted a video on Snapchat, and it shows him limping up the stairs on his right foot, without using his left foot whatsoever.

It’s still unclear as to when Brown will be able to return to the field. He was asked on Tuesday if he will play again this season, and “We’ll see” was the response he provided.

The Steelers will be just fine without Brown in the regular season, as they face the Texans and Browns in their final two games. The playoffs, however, will be another story, so it will be interesting to see how he progresses in his recovery.