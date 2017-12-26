Antonio Brown has funny response to James Harrison signing with Patriots

James Harrison signed with the one team that have had the Steelers’ number in recent years on Tuesday.

Harrison, who was recently released by the Steelers, signed with the Patriots on Tuesday. The veteran linebacker announced the move on Instagram, by posting a selfie with Tom Brady.

Fans and analysts weren’t the only people that were surprised by the move, though. Harrison’s former teammate, Antonio Brown, commented on the post, and had this to say in reply:

“I done seen it all” Brown wrote.

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also replied to the post, and did so with a number of laughing emojis.

It will be interesting to see if the Patriots and Steelers will square off again in the postseason, with these former teammates potentially going head-to-head.