315-pound South Florida O-lineman does splits to celebrate TD in bowl game

Fat guys celebrations are almost as good as fat guy touchdowns, and football fans have been known to appreciate both.
Thanks to a South Florida offensive lineman, fans were treated to a pretty great celebration during Saturday’s Birmingham Bowl.
South Florida tied Texas Tech at 24-24 with a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game, and that’s when 315-pound offensive lineman Brooks Larkin decided to celebrate with his teammates by doing the splits.
Pilates can do wonders for people, no matter how large they are.
