Yuli Gurriel tips hat to Yu Darvish in display of respect for Dodgers pitcher (VIDEO)

It seems like forever ago that Yuli Gurriel was seen mocking Yu Darvish with a racist gesture in Game 4 of the World Series.

Gurriel has since apologized, and was booed mercilessly in Game 6, as well as Game 7. Darvish and Gurriel faced each other for the first time since the incident on Wednesday night, and Gurriel gave him a tip of the cap as a display of respect.

It’s hard to see Gurriel as being very remorseful over his actions, but he’s doing all he can to make it look that way.