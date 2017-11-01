Watch Yasiel Puig get pumped up listening to ‘Rocky’ songs on way to Game 7

Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig made a great choice in selecting his hype music for Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

Puig enjoyed the car ride on the way to the stadium, and did so rocking out to various “Rocky” songs.

Check out this video, which shows him jamming to the “Rocky” theme song, as well as “Eye of The Tiger,” tongue out and everything.

The man just can’t keep his tongue in his mouth, but that’s OK, because he’s pretty fun to watch on the baseball diamond.