Watch Rich Hill step off mound so Dodgers fans could boo Yuli Gurriel in Game 6

Gurriel, after being caught on camera mocking Yu Darvish with a racist gesture in Game 4, returned to LA for the first time since that happened on Tuesday night.
Dodgers fans made sure to give Gurriel the boo treatment, and starting pitcher Rich Hill even stepped off the mound so they could have some extra time to voice their opinions when the Astros infielder came to the plate for the first time in Game 6.
Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times even confirmed it.
The crowd at Chavez Ravine is a pretty ethnic group, so it’s not surprising that Gurriel got booed. Hill just made sure they could get all their licks in when the time came.
