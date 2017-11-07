Watch Rafael Nadal get stopped by security guard who didn’t recognize him

Not only is he well-known among tennis fans, but Rafael Nadal also happens to be one of the most recognizable people in the sports world.

That’s why what happened at the Paris Masters tournament was a bit of a surprise.

Nadal was seen walking the grounds during the tournament — with his racquet and bag, certainly resembling a tennis player — when he was stopped by a security guard who had no idea who he was.

The guard asked for a pass, but Nadal played the ultimate power card, which gained him entry into the building.

“Rafael Nadal,” were the magic words he uttered.

That strategy doesn’t work for many people, but it certainly does for someone of Nadal’s stature.