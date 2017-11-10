Watch LeBron James render Trevor Ariza invisible, then dunk on him

Trevor Ariza has never been known as a great defender, and LeBron James took full advantage of that liability during Thursday night’s game.

James blew by Ariza as if he weren’t even there, without even really needing to use a move to gain any separation. James just used his strength to muscle his way down the lane, and then finished off the play by throwing down a powerful dunk.

LeBron FED UP with Trevor Ariza 😳 pic.twitter.com/DeyBwcfjXb — Gordon Wobsey (@World_Wide_Wob) November 10, 2017

Ariza won’t enjoy watching the tape showing that particular play.