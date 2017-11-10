Trevor Ariza has never been known as a great defender, and LeBron James took full advantage of that liability during Thursday night’s game.
James blew by Ariza as if he weren’t even there, without even really needing to use a move to gain any separation. James just used his strength to muscle his way down the lane, and then finished off the play by throwing down a powerful dunk.
Ariza won’t enjoy watching the tape showing that particular play.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Watch LeBron James render Trevor Ariza invisible, then dunk on him