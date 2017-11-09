Watch former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel hit golf balls out of hotel room

It must be nice for golfers that are so renowned that they don’t even need to leave their hotel room to get some extra practice swings in.

Charl Schwartzel, who won the 2011 Masters tournament, did just that after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge was in the books.

Check out this video of Schwartzel just casually driving balls out of his hotel room.

Practicing @golfatsun @europeantour #ngc2017 A post shared by Charlschwartzel (@charlschwartzel) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:58am PST

“So this is what you do when it’s too hot outside and you’re too lazy to go to the range,” Schwartzel commented.

Hopefully he didn’t hit any parked cars.