Watch Dolphins fans savagely beat up on one Raiders fan in this fight video

One particular Raiders fan learned on Sunday night that the “friendly” confines of Hard Rock Stadium isn’t all that friendly, after all.

The fan — wearing a Raiders jersey — was seen getting into a verbal altercation with a number of Dolphins fans, which wasn’t a good idea, being that he was alone.

After having some words with the Dolphins fans, he proceeded to make his way up the stairs in hopes of walking away from them, but one Phins homer chased after him and shoved him in the back. Another Dolphins fan joined in and a fight broke out on the stairs.

The silver lining here is that none of the combatants were all that good at fighting, so no one seemed to be seriously hurt.