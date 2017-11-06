Watch DeVante Parker mimic Odell Beckham with spectacular one-handed catch

Jarvis Landry isn’t the only Dolphins receiver capable of making spectacular one-handed grabs.

We learned this lesson late in Sunday night’s Raiders-Dolphins matchup, when DeVante Parker extended his arm out to make an amazing one-handed catch near the sideline — exhibiting great body control to stay in bounds in doing so.

That catch set up a touchdown and successful two-point conversion attempt to cut the Raiders’ lead to 27-24, which ended up being the final score in the game. But that catch by Parker has to impress even the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., whose one-handed grab against the Giants still remains as one of the best in NFL regular-season history.