Watch Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers dance in locker room to celebrate win over Florida State

Clemson punched its ticket to the ACC Championship game on Saturday with a 31-14 win over Florida State.

There was a lot to be excited about in Death Valley after the big win, so head coach Dabo Swinney and his team celebrated in the most appropriate way possible.

The team took to the locker room to celebrate, and did so by getting hyped and creating a dance party — which included Swinney and members of the coaching staff.

[embedded content]

Swinney isn’t known to be a mumble rap fan, but he seems to vibe to it.