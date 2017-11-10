Watch Conor McGregor charge ref at Bellator 187, gets ejected from fight

Conor McGregor is one of the few people who can somehow get ejected from a fight that he’s not even involved in.

McGregor was at Bellator 187 in Dublin on Friday, and was there to support teammate Charlie Ward, who defeated John Redmond in the first round of his fight.

No one batted an eyelash when McGregor leaped into the Octagon to seemingly congratulate Ward on his win, but what was surprising was when he ran at referee Marc Goddard and absolutely went off on him, leading to him being ejected from the fight.

Conor McGregor starts a fight with Marc Goddard pic.twitter.com/k3N5aMkUmy — The Fight Buzz (@thefightbuzz) November 10, 2017

TMZ also reported that McGregor tried to later get back in the ring, and even slapped a security guard during that time.

McGregor is the most popular face in the MMA world right now and he knows it. In his eyes, he’s untouchable.