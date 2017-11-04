Washington State fan celebrates TD by pulling down pants in end zone (VIDEO)

A Washington State fan acted like he had never seen a touchdown before when his team found the end zone during Saturday’s game against Stanford.

Luke Falk threw a touchdown pass to Renard Bell, and that’s when the fan jumped out of the stands to celebrate, which was dumb, but wasn’t a huge deal.

But then he dropped his pants near the ref in the end zone, and that was a bit unusual.

Hope his five seconds of fame was worth it. His parents must be so proud.