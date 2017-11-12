Vontaze Burfict taunts, flips off Titans fans after getting ejected (VIDEO)

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was up to his old tricks again during Sunday’s game against the Titans.

He was hit with a personal foul in the second quarter of the game, and then followed that up with another one on the play that followed — this one leading to an ejection. Burfict was seen making contact with an official at the end of a play, and got kicked out of the game as a result.

Here’s how Burfict reacted as he walked off the field to the locker room. Notice the money sign, and the middle fingers in the direction of Titans fans.

Vontaze Burfict didn’t seem too upset after being ejected for contact with an official. 👀 (🎥 via @TheRealPres10) pic.twitter.com/j1bLrCBIdm — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 12, 2017

Nothing new here.