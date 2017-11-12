Von Miller shows off Lil Wayne-themed cleats for Patriots game (PHOTO)

Broncos linebacker Von Miller will show some love for rap mogul Lil Wayne during Sunday night’s game against the Patriots — on his feet.

Miller will rock a pair of customized cleats that were designed to look like Weezy’s 2007 mixtape “Da Drought 3” on the 10th anniversary of the release. They were also signed by Lil Wayne as well.

.@VonMiller pays homage to his favorite rapper @LilTunechi and the 10th Anniversary of Da Drought 3 on his custom Adidas Freaks this week. pic.twitter.com/sh1xXGy0xb — SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) November 12, 2017

Miller has turned in some big performances against Tom Brady during the course of his career. Will the cleats help provide an extra lift in the game? Time will tell.