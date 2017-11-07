Video footage of Josh Norman punching Jimmy Graham surfaces

Week 9 of the NFL season featured plenty of physical altercations, most of which fans witnessed as soon as they happened, with the clips being seen on TV or circulated on social media.

But one particular cheap shot was not caught on camera, and has been making its rounds on Twitter.

Footage emerged that shows Josh Norman wrestle Jimmy Grahaam to the ground with a horse caller tackle, and he didn’t stop there. Norman then punched Graham right in the midsection, but was not flagged for it.