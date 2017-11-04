The Sports Daily
UMass teammates get into fight on sideline during game (VIDEO)
UMass just couldn’t stay out of its own way during Saturday’s game against Mississippi State, literally.

Toward the end of the game, things got a bit chippy during a pileup, when the two coaches — Dan Mullen and Mark Whipple — had some words. That led to two UMass players — Ray Thomas-Ishman and Jessie Britt — fighting each other on the sideline. Thomas-Ishman ended up connecting with a pretty powerful punch on his colleague during the scrum, too.

Thomas-Ishman was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and that was the end of that.

