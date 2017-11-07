Twitter reacts to tragic death of Roy Halladay

The former MLB’er played with the Blue Jays from 1998-2009, and also pitched for the Phillies from 2010-13. During his first season with the team, he shut down the Reds in the 2010 National League Division Series and became only the second player ever to record a no-hitter in the postseason — a feat he’ll always be remembered for.
Both the Blue Jays and Phillies released statements about Halladay’s tragic passing.
Many athletes, coaches and reporters took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his career, and him as a person as well. Here are some of the most memorable ones.
Halladay was 40 years old at the time of his passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and loved ones at this time.
