Twitter reacts to tragic death of Roy Halladay

A shock rippled through the sports world on Tuesday after former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay was killed in a plane crash. Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, crashed his private plane in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

The former MLB’er played with the Blue Jays from 1998-2009, and also pitched for the Phillies from 2010-13. During his first season with the team, he shut down the Reds in the 2010 National League Division Series and became only the second player ever to record a no-hitter in the postseason — a feat he’ll always be remembered for.

Both the Blue Jays and Phillies released statements about Halladay’s tragic passing.

Many athletes, coaches and reporters took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his career, and him as a person as well. Here are some of the most memorable ones.

Some of you have no idea what Roy Halladay meant to the careers of so many of the up & coming stars. Phone calls. Group talks etc. RIP Doc — Daniel Norris (@DanielNorris18) November 7, 2017

Just heard the tragic news about @RoyHalladay and I’m speechless. One of the best pitchers I’ve ever seen play. Very sad day for our game. — Jon Lester (@JLester34) November 7, 2017

Shocked and saddened… gone way too soon. One of the best ever. #RIPDoc — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) November 7, 2017

Very sad to hear about this. Good man, great pitcher and competitor. My condolences to his family 🙏🏽 https://t.co/pLvgq8OrtC — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) November 7, 2017

Sad to see the news about Roy Halladay. My deepest condolences to his family. — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) November 7, 2017

Shocked at the passing of Roy Halladay. One of the toughest competitors I ever faced. Don’t think his greatness was truly appreciated. #MLB — Bernie Williams (@bw51official) November 7, 2017

I’m stunned to silence over the news of Roy Halladay. My thoughts and heart are with Brandy and the boys. Rest In Peace my friend. — Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) November 7, 2017

By far the fiercest teammates I have ever been around with a heart of CHAMPION…sad we never got to win one together but will never forget this great night!!! Blessed to have been on the field to witness…Miss ya Brother https://t.co/W7t9CI14i0 — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) November 7, 2017

Every pitcher tried to imitate him, no hitter wanted to face him, and everybody liked him. RIP Roy Halladay — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) November 7, 2017

The sadness across baseball right now is overwhelming. Roy Halladay was who everyone wanted to be. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 7, 2017

Halladay was 40 years old at the time of his passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and loved ones at this time.