Twitter erupts after fights in Bengals-Jaguars and Bucs-Saints games

After a fairly quiet 2017 campaign, at least as far as physical altercations are concerned, the midseason mark of the season brought plenty of fireworks.
It didn’t take long for A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey to get into a fight during Sunday’s game, which included the Bengals receiver putting the Jaguars cornerback in a chokehold and then punching him multiple times. Not too long after, multiple players on the Buccaneers and Saints got into a fight on the sideline, capped off by Mike Evans sending Marshon Lattimore to the ground with a cheap shot to his back.
Social media erupted after the Bucs-Saints fight, and understandably so. The Green-Ramsey incident was unexpected, but having two fights occur within one hour of each other was something no one could have predicted. Here are the best Twitter reactions to both fights.
The Green-Ramsey tweets did not disappoint one bit.
The Bucs-Saints fight reactions were just as compelling.
There’s a lot to sort through there, but Twitter users seem to agree on one central theme: Evans should have been ejected for the hit he put on Lattimore.
