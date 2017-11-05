Twitter erupts after fights in Bengals-Jaguars and Bucs-Saints games

No one could have predicted the level of animosity that surrounded Week 9 of the NFL season.

After a fairly quiet 2017 campaign, at least as far as physical altercations are concerned, the midseason mark of the season brought plenty of fireworks.

It didn’t take long for A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey to get into a fight during Sunday’s game, which included the Bengals receiver putting the Jaguars cornerback in a chokehold and then punching him multiple times. Not too long after, multiple players on the Buccaneers and Saints got into a fight on the sideline, capped off by Mike Evans sending Marshon Lattimore to the ground with a cheap shot to his back.

Social media erupted after the Bucs-Saints fight, and understandably so. The Green-Ramsey incident was unexpected, but having two fights occur within one hour of each other was something no one could have predicted. Here are the best Twitter reactions to both fights.

The Green-Ramsey tweets did not disappoint one bit.

Of all the WRs in NFL, AJ Green would be one of the last I’d pick to go off on a db. — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) November 5, 2017

Jalen Ramsey will never be homeless; he’ll always have a home inside AJ Green’s head. — LastPrinceofKrypton (@GodofKrypton) November 5, 2017

The Bucs-Saints fight reactions were just as compelling.

So Mike Evans does NOT get ejected after a flying elbow to the head of Lattimore? Who’s reffing this game, Danny Davis? — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) November 5, 2017

Mike Evans absolutely should be ejected. Embarrassing officiating. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker6) November 5, 2017

Jameis Winston needs to learn that a franchise quarterback doesn’t enter the field in a game he’s not even playing and touch off a fight. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 5, 2017

I would have supported an ejection for Mike Evans & a foul for Winston for instigating the altercation #TBvsNO — Dean Blandino (@DeanBlandino) November 5, 2017

Seen some questionable calls:

1) Jalen Ramsey getting thrown out

2) Mike Evans not getting thrown

3) Jameis not getting penalized — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) November 5, 2017

There’s a lot to sort through there, but Twitter users seem to agree on one central theme: Evans should have been ejected for the hit he put on Lattimore.