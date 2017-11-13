The Sports Daily
Tom Brady drops a ‘F— yeah!’ after TD pass (VIDEO)
The Patriots destroyed the Broncos in Sunday night’s game, and the AFC matchup was over as soon as it started.

Brady saw his team jump out to a 14-3 lead midway through the first quarter, and they never looked back. They delivered the dagger with less than 30 seconds in the half, taking a 27-6 lead on a touchdown pass to Dwayne Allen.

It’s safe to say Brady was excited about it, judging by what he had to say afterward:

“F— yeah!” he exclaimed.

There was a lot to be excited about, as the Patriots turned in a near-perfect performance in the first half.

