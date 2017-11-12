Teddy Bridgewater seen emotional, crying in first NFL game since 2015 (VIDEO)

Sunday’s game against the Redskins was especially big for Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who suited up for the first time since 2015.

It was his first game active in two years, as he’s been recovering from a brutal leg injury. And as you can see, he was quite emotional before the game, as he was seen wiping away a few tears of joy during the national anthem.

We may soon see Bridgewater playing under center. Veteran quarterback Case Keenum has been serviceable at the position, but if the Vikings want to make a playoff run — assuming Bridgewater is ready to go — they’ll need to roll with Teddy going forward.

It’s good that Bridgewater was able to get some of his emotions out of the way this week, as it won’t be a shock if he starts for the team next Sunday.