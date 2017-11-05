Steve McNair’s sons served as Honorary 12th Titans before game

The Tennessee Titans came through with a great gesture before Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Both of the late Steve McNair’s sons, Tyler and Trent, served as Honorary 12th Titans before the game kicked off. The two came out wearing McNair jerseys to honor their father, who was drafted by the Oilers in 1995, and quarterbacked the Oilers in 1997-98, and the Titans in 1999-2005. McNair later retired in 2008, and tragically passed away the following year after being shot multiple times by a young woman.

His sons represented him well, as they did a clever handshake near midfield, and then placed the 12th Titan Sword of Honor into the midfield logo.

It was a great moment to start the game off on the right note.