Stephon Marbury, Jimmer Fredette get into shoving match after hard foul (VIDEO)

Two familiar faces among NBA fans got into a heated altercation during a recent game in China on Friday.

Fan favorite Stephon Marbury and former NBA bust Jimmer Fredette squared off on the court in the game between the Beijing Fly Dragons and Shanghai Sharks.

At one point during the game, Fredette attacked the basket, and Marbury slapped at the ball and fouled him pretty hard. Fredette, obviously, didn’t like it, so he shoved Starbury, and the two then went face-to-face and had some words.

Eventually, cooler heads prevailed, and that was the end of it.