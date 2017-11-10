Richard Sherman reveals Achilles injury initially happened in Rams game

Sure enough, Sherman was correct. Head coach Pete Carroll wasted no time in informing the media about the severity of Sherman’s injury after the game.
Sherman took the podium soon after Carroll, and revealed that he’s actually been playing through the Achilles injury for awhile, and believed he initially hurt it in the team’s Week 5 game against the Rams roughly one month ago. Thursday’s game, unfortunately, proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, and Sherman ruptured his Achilles in the third quarter of the divisional matchup.
It’s currently unclear how long it will take Sherman to recover from the injury, but it is known that he will be out for the rest of the season, which is a huge loss for the Seahawks’ defense.
