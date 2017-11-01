Rich Hill takes anger out on Gatorade cups after being pulled from Game 6 (VIDEO)

Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill did what he need to to put his team in position to win in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Hill gave up only four hits and one run in four 2/3 inning of work, but he really wanted to finish the fifth inning.

So much so that he destroyed some Gatorade cups in the dugout after manager Dave Roberts pulled him in the fifth.

Brandon Morrow came in to relieve Hill, and he got the job done. The team’s bullpen was flawless, and did not give up a run in the must-win game.