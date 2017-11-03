Reality star Savannah Chrisley slams ex-boyfriend/Pistons SG Luke Kennard

Pistons guard Luke Kennard broke up with reality TV star Savannah Chrisley over the summer, which was, coincidentally, a short while before his rookie season was set to begin.

Kennard probably knew what he was doing as far as the timing, looking to focus on developing into a player that the Pistons could build around. Some women might be upset about how it worked out, even.

But not Chrisley — not at all.

She spoke to Page Six about the split, and actually claims that it was good for her, even though she was initially pretty broken up over it.

“I’m great today. You live and you learn. I’ve learned a lot of things that I don’t want and that’s what relationships are for. You date people to figure out what you want and don’t want.”

Chrisley continued:

“Thankfully, I dodged a bullet on the last one!”

Chrisley has been extremely active on social media recently, that’s for sure. Here’s one of her most recent, as well as most popular Instagram posts, as it garnered nearly 40K likes.

The 20-year-old Chrisley starred in her own show, “Chrisley Knows Best.” Her acting skills she showed off in the reality TV show ended up getting her a role in “Sharknado: The 4th Awakens” as well, so clearly, Chrisley has moved on from Kennard and in her career path, and big things are on the horizon for her.