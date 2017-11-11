Penn State coaching intern proposes to girlfriend after win (VIDEO)

Strength and conditioning intern Chance Sorrell surprised his girlfriend on the field in a big way. He got down on one knee and proposed to her, and it’s pretty clear she had no idea what was going on.
The good news is that she said yes.
Sorrell redshirted last season, but it looks like a lingering knee injury may have put an end to his football career — at least as a player. He may still continue to work in football as a coach, and if for some reason that doesn’t work out, he’ll still have his beautiful wife by his side.
