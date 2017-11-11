Penn State coaching intern proposes to girlfriend after win (VIDEO)

Penn State turned in a dominant performance in defeating Rutgers, 35-6, on Saturday, but it’s what happened after the game that really turned heads.

Strength and conditioning intern Chance Sorrell surprised his girlfriend on the field in a big way. He got down on one knee and proposed to her, and it’s pretty clear she had no idea what was going on.

The good news is that she said yes.

She said yes! Chance Sorrell proposed to his girlfriend Kayla Lonergan after Penn State’s win over Rutgers (@camillecstefani | TDC) pic.twitter.com/Ocpj9QdPGw — Collegian Photo (@TDC_Visuals) November 11, 2017

Sorrell redshirted last season, but it looks like a lingering knee injury may have put an end to his football career — at least as a player. He may still continue to work in football as a coach, and if for some reason that doesn’t work out, he’ll still have his beautiful wife by his side.

