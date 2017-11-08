Paul Wall gets large Houston Astros tattoo to celebrate World Series win

Rapper Paul Wall recently made custom grillz for all the Astros players to celebrate their World Series win, but he didn’t stop there, apparently.

Wall, whose real name is Paul Michael Slayton, was born and raised in Houston, so the title win meant a lot for both him and the city.

That’s why he got a large tattoo on his lower back to commemorate the big win. It shows the World Series trophy, with “World Series Champions” displayed beneath the large graphic. Here’s what it looks like:

#MONSTASQUADD Paul Wall Gets Huge Astros World Series Tattoo After Making Grillz for the Team https://t.co/pKSaO4gb2B pic.twitter.com/XzHNasCHvx — Suave Churchill (@SuaveManage) November 8, 2017

Wall also posted a video of the tattoo on Instagram. If interested, you can view it here.

The tattoo was done by G6 Studios.