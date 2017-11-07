Nick Young states what it’d cost for him to do reality TV show

Now that Nick Young is in the Bay Area, there’s been some talk about him possibly starring in a reality TV show. He’s the perfect candidate for TV, with his bubbly, charismatic personality.

With the talk heating up, Young was asked about what it would take to get him to sign on to a reality TV show. Here’s what he told reporters when asked about it.

“I gotta get the best offers … gotta take my talents to the best place,” Young joked.

Here’s what he had to say about his asking price:

“Kardashian prices,” Young said.

He might need to temper his expectations and set his sights a bit lower — like Iggy Azalea prices, maybe.