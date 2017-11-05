NC State fans spit at referees, throw alcohol on them (VIDEO)

Week 10 of the college football season featured plenty of upsets and entertaining moments, but what happened at Carter-Finley Stadium at the end of Saturday’s Clemson-NC State matchup was disgusting, and Wolfpack fans should be ashamed of themselves for their actions.

NC State trailed by a touchdown late in the game, but the team managed to get inside the 30-yard line, with a chance to tie in the game’s waning moments. Unfortunately, an illegal shift penalty on what would have been a first-down conversion gave them a 4th-and-15 situation, and the interception that followed iced the game.

Fans were furious about it, even though the penalty was warranted. They responded by throwing objects and spitting at the officials, who ran as fast as they could off the field to the locker room.

But that wasn’t all. Liquor was thrown at the officials as well.

Also, NC State fans threw debris at officials, Clemson players, and coaches. One media member has a laptop covered in rum — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 4, 2017

A rum-covered laptop, and it’s all your fault, Wolfpack fans. College football deserves better.

[Larry Brown Sports]