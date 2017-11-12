Naked streaker runs onto field during Saints-Bills game (VIDEO)

Nothing that Bills Mafia does is surprising anymore.
One particular fan threw a beer at Saints running back Mark Ingram after he scored a touchdown in Sunday’s game, and that wasn’t the end of the antics, either.
A streaker later ran onto the field during the game, and managed to get pretty far before being tackled by security.
Here’s a shot of the streaker being escorted off the field by police.
Get that man some clothes, please.
