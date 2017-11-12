Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin gets into it with Jim Harbaugh on sideline (VIDEO)

For some reason, sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin didn’t get that memo, and he was seen getting into it with his superior during Saturday’s game against Maryland.
Nordin missed a kick in the first half of the game and wasn’t happy about it. It’s the third consecutive week he missed a kick, so Wolverines fans are used to it by now. What was surprising, though, was that he was seen jawing with Harbaugh on the sideline afterward.
Harbz downplayed the confrontation after the game.
He’d better make the next one — otherwise he’ll be riding the pine going forward.
