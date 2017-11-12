Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin gets into it with Jim Harbaugh on sideline (VIDEO)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t the type of person you want to mess with, especially if you’re one of his players.

For some reason, sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin didn’t get that memo, and he was seen getting into it with his superior during Saturday’s game against Maryland.

Nordin missed a kick in the first half of the game and wasn’t happy about it. It’s the third consecutive week he missed a kick, so Wolverines fans are used to it by now. What was surprising, though, was that he was seen jawing with Harbaugh on the sideline afterward.

Quinn Nordin back talks Jim Harbaugh after missing a field goal… not a good move. pic.twitter.com/rMMplqYV52 — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) November 11, 2017

Harbz downplayed the confrontation after the game.

Asked Harbaugh about Nordin exchange after missed FG: ‘I said to him ‘I’m giving you one more shot. You’ve got to make the next one. And he said, ‘I got this. I will make the next one.’ You call that a heated exchange, then so be it, but it wasn’t.” — angelique (@chengelis) November 12, 2017

He’d better make the next one — otherwise he’ll be riding the pine going forward.