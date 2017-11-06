Marshawn Lynch drops f-bomb on live TV during interview (VIDEO)

Marshawn Lynch is just here so he doesn’t get fined, or at least that was the case at Super Bowl XLIX media day. Still, Lynch has never been a huge fan of the media, and he certainly isn’t one to filter his speech when speaking to them.

That was on display during Sunday night’s edition of “NFL GameDay Prime,” when Lynch got the call to speak to NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders. Lynch rushed for two touchdowns — matching his total for the season up to that point — in the Raiders’ 27-24 victory over the Dolphins, and that earned him some praise from Sanders and his NFL Network colleague, LaDainian Tomlinson.

Lynch was asked about the Raiders’ commitment to the run game by Tomlinson, and he may not have realized that he was on live TV, judging by his response. Here’s what he had to say:

“Right before we came out for kickoff, that motherf—-r started pouring, so you know what I’m saying, it probably changed the game plan up a little bit,” Lynch said.

Lynch probably could’ve used a better choice of words in explaining how the weather affected the Raiders’ gameplan early in their Sunday Night Football showdown, but that’s just the type of guy he is.