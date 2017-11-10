Man proposes to girlfriend at Raptors game in clever way (VIDEO)

Marriage proposals at sporting events are often criticized for coming off as cheesy, but the one that took place at Thursday night’s Pelicans-Raptors game was actually quite clever.

It happened on the court during a break in the action at Air Canada Centre, when the man’s girlfriend was tricked into believing that the two were playing the “guess the destination” game.

She expected the letters to display the destination they might be traveling to, but instead, this was the message that was displayed:

“Will you marry me?” it read.

The man then put the ring on his surprised girlfriend’s finger, and the best news of the night was that she said yes.