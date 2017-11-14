Malcolm Jenkins, Torrey Smith spotted at Meek Mill support rally (VIDEO)

A few Eagles players showed up at the Meek Mill rally in Philadelphia on Monday night.

The rally was to support the “free Meek Mill” movement, and as you can see in the video below, many people — including athletes and celebrities — showed up in front of Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice Center.

[embedded content]

For some backstory, rapper Meek Mill was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for violating his probation in a 2008 case.