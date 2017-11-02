LOOK: Photos of Carlos Correa’s stunning girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, who is ‘Miss Texas USA’

Life can’t get much better for Astros star Carlos Correa.

Correa, has now returned to Houston a champion after the team won Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

And on top of that, he’s now engaged to one of the most beautiful women in Texas — the 2016 Miss Texas USA winner, in fact.

It’s unclear when they met, possibly when Daniella Rodriguez threw out the first pitch at an Astros game back in September 2016. What we do know is that they’ve been dating, and Correa proposed to Rodriguez on the field after Wednesday’s win (watch here).

But let’s be honest — you’re here for the photos. Here are some of the best ones of Rodriguez, with some Correa mixed in as well.

Ladies 💙 A post shared by Daniella Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

🦋💙 A post shared by Daniella Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on Jul 14, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

Correa is a winner — on and off the field.