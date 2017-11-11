LOOK: Miami fan shows off turnover chain tattoo on chest

Now that Miami’s football program, is, once again, one of the top 10 in the country, the turnover chain has seen a resurgence as well.

Opposing teams have created their own renditions of the turnover chain, and Hurricanes fans have even been having their pets wear them.

But what one particular fan did takes the cake, and shows some serious commitment to the football program. Check out this turnover chain tattoo that the fan recently showed off before Saturday’s game against Notre Dame.

The fan’s entire chest and midsection is covered in Hurricanes-themed ink, so he’ll likely be a fan for years to come. He’d better hope that the team continues to stay relevant in the college football landscape.